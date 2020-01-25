Sean Reinert, death and cynical drummer, died at 48

advertisement

Heavy metal drummer Sean Reinert, a former member of the bands Death and Cynic, died on Friday evening in his California home. He was 48 years old. No cause of death was known, reports Blabbermouth. Law enforcement officials later told TMZ that Reinert was found by a family member at his home in San Bernardino shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he could not be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

(Photo: Steve Thorne / Redferns / Getty Images)

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy has not yet been performed.

advertisement

“I’m really silent about the death of my friend and colleague Sean Reinert,” wrote Death Manager Eric Greif on the band’s Facebook page. “I just spoke to Sean’s husband Tom on the phone. There are no details yet. My love and best wishes go to his family. There are no more words.”

Reinert was a founding member of Cynic with guitarist Paul Masvidal and became a pioneer member of the genres Progressive Metal and Technical Death Metal. In 1991 Reinert and Masvidal Death joined to perform on their Human album before releasing their first album, Focus, with Cynic in 1993.

However, Cynic initially disbanded after Focus was released, and Reinert and Masvidal moved to Los Angeles, where they wrote and performed for TV shows and films. In 1999 Masvideal and Reinert founded Æon Spoke, which released albums in 2004 and 2007.

In 2007, Cynic came together to release Traced in Air and Tour. They followed the album with EPs Re-Traced in 2010 and Carbon-Based Anatomy in 2011. In 2014 they released the album Kindly Bent to Free Us, which turned out to be the last time Reinert was included with the group.

Reinert’s departure from the band was not without controversy. After completing a tour of Japan in September 2015, he said their performance was “not up to date” and there had been an “accumulation of differences” in the group’s creative direction, Blabbermouth reports.

It was not until 2017 that Reinert finally decided to say goodbye to the band and reached an agreement on the group name with Masvidal, reports Loudwire.

Before the group split, Reinert and Masvidal made headlines in 2014 when they appeared as gays in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Gays are everywhere, do every job, play every kind of music and we’ve always done that,” said Reinert at the time. “It took me years to be brave enough to say, ‘If you have a problem with it, throw out our papers. This is your problem, not mine.'”

Credit: Steve Thorne / Redferns / Getty Images

advertisement