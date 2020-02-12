For James Bond fans, the ultimate guide to the almost 60-year-old film franchise has arrived in the form of Nobody Does It Better, an oral story of the only gentleman secret agent licensed to kill – and delight – the incredible, uncensored true stories from the James Bond film series.

This excerpt from the book by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, goes back to the early days of the series when the first film, Dr. No, prepared for the production and producers Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were looking for the perfect actor to bring the author Ian Flemings Agent 007 to the big screen. It would be that actor, of course Sean Connery, As the release date for the 25th Bond adventure Daniel Craig“No Time to Die” is approaching, with this insight we return to the first film in the series, Dr. No.

Courtesy of TorForge

Two decades after the beginning of the 21st century, it’s hard to imagine what it was like, Dr. No see it for the first time in a theater when you haven’t actually been there. It was 1962, just 20 years after the end of World War II. The Cold War heated up; The Soviet Union signed a trade pact with Communist Cuba that triggered a US trade embargo. The crashed U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers was exchanged in Berlin for the convicted Soviet spy Rudolf Abel on the Glienicke Bridge. and astronaut John Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth. In August, East German border guards murdered 18-year-old Peter Fechter while trying to cross the Berlin Wall while attempting to assassinate French President Charles de Gaulle, which escalated global tensions.

Meanwhile, glamorous Jackie Kennedy took the audience on a tour of the White House in a nationwide special. AT&T launched the first commercial communications satellite. Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain was the first basketball player to score 100 points in one game (and more than likely 100 women), Bob Dylan released his first album and West Side Story won Best Picture at the Oscars. Tragically, it was the year that Marilyn Monroe was found dead in bed due to an overdose of sleeping pills.

Danjaq / Eon / Ua / Kobal / Shutterstock

Ironically, it was the year that Air France flight 007 crashed when it launched in Paris, while 007 started in cinemas for the first time. In October 1962, just weeks before the Cuban Missile Crisis had the world on the brink of nuclear exchange (and the same day the Beatles released their first single “Love Me Do”), Dr. No in the cinemas. As presidents like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton Both said many years later when they declared 007’s appeal, it was very reassuring for the audience to know that a secret agent like James Bond was looking for the queen and the country and making the world safe for democracy.

