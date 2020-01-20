advertisement

Green sea turtle “Beefcake” was released back into the Gulf after being rescued from a fishing line in Galveston earlier this month. Green sea turtle “Beefcake” was released back into the Gulf after being rescued from a fishing line in Galveston earlier this month. Photo: Houston Zoo

Sea turtle called ‘Beefcake’ returns to the Gulf after being rescued from the fishing line in Galveston

A sea turtle found entangled in fishing lines in Galveston earlier this month has been returned to the Gulf and marks the first Houston Turtle release from the Houston Zoo in 2020.

The green sea turtle, lovingly known by Houston rescuers as “Beefcake”, was released back into the Gulf on January 16, according to a release from the Houston Zoo. Beefcake spent the last few weeks recovering at the Houston Zoo’s sea turtle hospitals before returning home.

The Gulf is currently home to five different species of sea turtles, including Kemp’s ridley, green, leather turtle, Atlantic sea turtle, and loggerhead sea turtles. These turtles are all considered endangered or threatened. Pollution, entanglement through fishing lines, vehicle traffic and the development of beaches and light pollution are all factors that threaten their populations.

A sea turtle was stranded on the beach at Bolivar Flats last month after Houston Zoo rescue workers had estimated that they might have been hit by a boat propeller, a boat attack, or other unknown cause of the impact type. The 2 to 3-year-old turtle died despite medical care. Sea Turtle Hospital Zookeeper Andy Krauss previously told Chron.com that finding stranded turtles is more common than people think and urged the public to be aware of the human activity that negatively affects these creatures.

“Reporting stranded sea turtles is one way the public can help with the conservation and investigation of sea turtles,” Krauss said. “People can also reduce the use of single-use plastic by using reusable shopping bags and reusable water bottles. Or, just by visiting the Houston Zoo, guests help save wildlife.”

