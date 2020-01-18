SDSU publishes environmental report for Mission Valley Stadium

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University released its final environmental impact report on Friday in connection with its new stadium and river park project in Mission Valley.

The stadium is the first facility to be built on the university’s proposed new campus at the site of the SDCCU Stadium, the former home of the San Diego Chargers and Padres.

The environmental impact report is available at missionvalley.sdsu.edu along with the public comments and detailed answers. The California State University Board of Trustees will consider EIR certification at its meeting in Long Beach, January 28-29.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre thanked “everyone who took the time to learn more about our project and to make valuable contributions”.

“We have found creative ways to ensure that our new campus is both environmentally friendly and better connected to our existing campus and surrounding communities,” said de la Torre.

According to the SDSU, the river park will offer:

– Removal of “Street I” adjacent to Murphy Canyon Creek and realignment of Street H to link Rancho Mission Road directly to the project to reduce wildlife restrictions provide an improved buffer for passive parks along the way Murphy Canyon Creek and better connect River Park with the surrounding neighborhoods.

– An expanded trolley space to improve access to River Park amenities, including a bus service.

– An educational platform with observation stations for the natural habitat and the habitat on the banks.

In addition to a LEED Gold-certified new stadium, other sustainability features are:

– All non-stadium buildings will be equipped with electrical heating, ventilation and cooling systems as well as water heating systems, which will limit the use of natural gas throughout the project. and no fireplaces in the residential units.

– “Purple tube” installed on all landscaped streets and stopped in all parks, recreational and open spaces to enable future connection to a municipal recovery system and to be used for irrigation purposes to reduce drinking water consumption.

Traffic improvements include adaptive signaling technology along the Friars Road Corridor, improved signaling and camera technology at the Ruffin Road / Aero Drive intersection, buffered cycling lanes on Rio San Diego Drive, and the addition of a two-lane turning lane to the left on Rancho Mission Road / Ward Road.

Last month, SDSU received a $ 15 million donation from philanthropist Dianne Bashor for the construction of a new stadium as part of SDSU’s planned expansion into Mission Valley.

In November, the city council unanimously decided to push ahead with the university’s $ 86.2 million offer to buy and redevelop the SDCCU stadium grounds. The city’s negotiators were instructed to continue drafting a formal transaction document to approve it by January and close the escrow by the end of March.

