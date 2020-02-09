AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado – KJ Feagin scored 21 points and scored five three points. The 4th state of San Diego remained the nation’s only undefeated team to defeat the Air Force between 89 and 74 on Saturday evening.

Jordan Schakel had 18 points, Malachi Flynn 17 and Matt Mitchell 16 for the state of San Diego (24: 0, 13: 0, Mountain West), whose season opener was the nation’s best run since the Gonzaga team started in 2016/17 Year is 29. 0th

The opening of the Aztec 13-0 conference is also the best start to a season in Mountain West history.

Chris Joyce scored 23 points to lead the Air Force (9-15, 3-9), which fell to 4-86 against ranked opponents. The Aztecs tied around the top-ranked opponent to play against the Air Force in the Clune Arena. The Falcons played here on January 22, 1998 at number 4 in Utah.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points and Caleb Morris added 12 for the Falcons, who lost their sixth straight.

Feagin hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to bring the Aztec advantage to 10 points.

The Air Force fought to keep the game from getting away. Joyce got in touch from the 3-point range and Scottie prevailed against Trey Pulliam to bring the Falcons to 65-58 with 11:09. A Scottie layup brought a 6-0 breakout, which brought the Falcons 6-45 to 67-64.

The state of San Diego responded with a driving pause from Nolan Narain and Mitchell’s long 3-pointer shortly before the end of the shooting time, building the Aztec leadership 4:42 left to 72-64.

After two missed Air Force free throws, Flynn had a 3 pointer and hit the first of two free throws when the Aztecs pulled in front at 12.

Shakel’s 3-pointer at 2:46 more than offset a pair of Joyce’s free throws, and after breaking through the Air Force’s urgent defense, Feagin linked another 3-pointer while the Aztecs led the rest of the way in double digits

The Aztecs led up to 12 points in the first half, but the Air Force won 6-1 against San Diego in the last 2:10 and prevailed 41:34.

big picture

San Diego State: The Aztecs lowered their magical number to two to secure the regular season title of the conference and assertively won the win in the late season. The Aztecs already own 11 Mountain West titles.

Air Force: The falcons turned with difficulty, but could not withstand the Aztec speed on the ground and the precise perimeter shooting at the end.

Next

San Diego State: hosts New Mexico on Tuesday evening

Air Force: Plays in Boise state on Tuesday evening

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press

