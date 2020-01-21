SDSU appoints new soccer coach for men

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs of San Diego State University have a new coach who patrols on the fringes of the men’s soccer team, the university said on Tuesday.

Ryan Hopkins, a California native and most recently assistant coach of NCAA runner-up Virginia Cavaliers, will take over as Aztec head coach. He helped Virginia get a 21-2: 1 record in 2019. The team brought the future champion Georgetown into extra time before losing on penalties.

“I am honored to be appointed head coach of men at San Diego State University,” said Hopkins in a statement. “It’s a dream to go back to California and run a Pac-12 soccer program. The state of San Diego provides our athletes with an excellent platform to perform excellently in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. I look forward to helping them find the best versions of themselves every day as we continue to bring the program to a new high. “

The state of San Diego participates in the Pac-12 conference for football, unlike most other teams participating in the Mountain West conference. The Aztecs went 3: 12: 2 last year.

Hopkins previously worked at the University of Denver, Cal Poly, Wisconsin and Concordia University – his alma mater.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ryan to the Aztec Nation,” said John David Wicker, San Diego State Sports Director. “Ryan has a lot of experience in turning programs into constant championship candidates. Our student athletes will benefit from his experience on and off the field. I’m looking forward to our men’s soccer program, which, under Ryan’s direction, is consistently fighting for championships on the field and in the classroom. “

Hopkins was an American goalkeeper at Concordia from 2000 to 2004.

