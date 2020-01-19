advertisement

Paul Ewing

Scrounger Wheels Disability Discrimination in the spotlight at the Finborough Theater

Schnorrer, Finborough Theater

Photo: Nick Rutter

Athena Stevens transforms her experience with an airline that has damaged her wheelchair and refused to pay replacements into a sharp and drastic piece of how discrimination affects disabled people. The incident resulted in her being locked up in her home in Elephant and Castle for months while tweeting the experience and attracting media attention.

It’s an exciting and angry piece of storytelling that puts you in your position. Stevens is a thorough storyteller who expertly handles the everyday problems that people with disabilities face. From the passive aggressive utterances of flight attendants to friends who have difficulty thinking that Elephant and Castle is part of central London. Everything is told with humor, warmth and a healthy level of indignation.

Photo: Nick Rutter

During the final settlement of the case, as far as her nondisclosure agreement allows, she declares that people, including liberal theatergoers, are accomplices in discriminating against people with disabilities. It seems that in the era of awakening, it is not always reflected in waking actions.

She is supported by Leigh Quinn, who plays a number of supporting characters. Conflicts arise that people with disabilities avoid, poorly written regulations and general ignorance and indifference.

Photo: Nick Rutter

You also don’t have to look far to see discrimination based on disability in the real world. The Finborough Theater no longer has accessible toilets because the Finborough Arms pub (which shares the building) tore them out. Instead, there is now a small kitchen serving moor dishes. Welcome until 2020. No accessibility, but lots of chicken wings and scampi.

Schnorrer, Finborough Theater, Finborough Road, SW10 9ED. Tickets £ 14 – £ 20 by February 1st 2020.

