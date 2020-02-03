Advertisement

DUBAI: The Lebanese side of the Latina-Arab singer Shakira was seen in Miami during her Super Bowl LIV half-time performance on Sunday.

The 43-year-old hit maker took the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie”. However, it was her zaghroota that ultimately took social media by storm and sparked a number of hits memes in the process.

The internet exploded with funny memes and tweets across the Zaghroota – scroll down to see our top picks.

During her opening sentence for the Latin American halftime show, the singer ensured that her Arab roots were also recognized by looking straight into the camera and uttering the ubiquitous scream that was often associated with Arab weddings and celebrations, leading to jokes and jokes led memes on the internet.

“Did Shakira just do a Zaghroota?” Wrote a user on Twitter.

“It is indeed Zaghroota that we have throughout the Arab world. Shakira, bless her heart, try her best, but if you want a real jag, you have to find a Syrian grandmother,” teased another.

Because the star seemed to be doing it wrong, a report jokingly tweeted: “If they give you the microphone at a wedding and your Zaghroota will come out …”

Since many users quickly point to Shakira’s supposedly shaky technique, we have to ask ourselves: How do you pull off a Zaghroota? The loud, whispering sound is often achieved by a high tone in the throat, while the tip of the tongue is moved back and forth.

Some tweets were more educational than others. “Everyone makes fun of it, but it’s a traditional Arab festival song called” zaghroota “,” said a tweet.

“Zaghroota has been sung in Arabian geography for thousands of years, and obviously it was there that she sang a Zaghroota. They really do everything they can to erase their Arab heritage, ”explained another tweet.

While many internet users took the opportunity to joke about singing, it should be noted that ululation actually has a deeper meaning and its origins go back centuries.

This high warble is a traditional Arabic expression of happy feelings. The origin of ululation goes back to the pre-Islamic era and, according to an academic study, is said to have been practiced in areas as far away as ancient Egypt and ancient Greece.

Shakira, whose father was born to Lebanese parents in New York and later immigrated to Colombia, where Shakira was born, also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots with a belly dance performance that includes a soundtrack of Arabic music.

What babies see when I try to make them laugh pic.twitter.com/dYOKJZBnuI

– TAOUTTA POCKET QUEEN️ (@ missuniversal91) February 3, 2020

Nobody:

Arabian mothers & aunts during the party: pic.twitter.com/TD91731zl4

– Stream Ego from Hobi now Manal (@jooniesadhours) February 3, 2020

#Shakira during the #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/iNbK0Ipruf

– rsaw111 (@ rsaw311) February 3, 2020

if you tell me to weaken the Arabic elements in my work pic.twitter.com/z7oZNTbMy5

– Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) February 3, 2020

