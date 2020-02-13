In a case to clarify whether a parent company or its subsidiary has a tax refund during bankruptcy, the U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide Rodriguez v Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The result has the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate tax refunds.

In the case it is about the Bob Richards Rule that it is assumed that a tax refund belongs to a subsidiary, unless the parties agree otherwise. The current case concerns a dispute between United Western Bancorp Inc. and its subsidiary United Western Bank or “Bank”, both of which requested a $ 4 million tax refund when the two went bankrupt.

UWBI received a tax refund check from the IRS during Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The reimbursement resulted from the net operating loss of one of its subsidiaries, the bank. UWBI and its subsidiaries had signed an allotment agreement.

The FDIC, as the recipient of the subsidiary bank, claimed that it was entitled to reimbursement. Simon Rodriguez, as Chapter 7 trustee for UWBI’s bankruptcy estate, argued that UWBI had the refund and was therefore part of the bankruptcy estate. The appellate courts are divided on this issue – four cycles believe that ownership of a tax refund paid to a related group should be based on the law of the state, while three circles have ruled that common law should apply ( the Bob Richards Rule).

The bankruptcy court approved Rodriguez, the FDIC appealed, and the district court overturned. The tenth circuit confirmed the district court and found that, under federal customary law, “a tax refund from a joint tax return is generally owned by the company responsible for the losses incurred on the refund.”

The American College of Tax Counsel in one Amicus A brief justification for the Supreme Court’s hearing of the case says that no particular approach to the issue is recommended: “He believes that the different positions of the circuits should be resolved to provide taxpayers with more security the structuring of their cases to give relationships in the consolidated group context. The lack of consistency on this legal issue with significant and recurring effects on taxes and bankruptcy justifies this court’s attention. “

A decision to hear the case was made on June 28, 2019, and the case was discussed on December 3, 2019.

Even though the statute was changed in 2017 to stop NOL transfers, the case could still help resolve consolidated return situations where one member of the group has a profit and the other member has a loss said Lee Zimet, Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal Taxand.

“It will be interesting to see what the Supreme Court says about it Bob RichardsIn particular, and the concept of common law in general, ”he said. “The court could agree that federal law plays a role, or they could eliminate the concept entirely.”

“The main driver in the various decisions of the Court of Appeal was determining whether the bank and holding company had a relationship between debtors and creditors or between the agency and the client,” he said. “The distinction is important because, under bankruptcy law, the bank would get the full refund if the holding company was its representative, but not if the bank was just a creditor. It will be interesting to see whether the Supreme Court makes this distinction based on a careful analysis of the language of the tax sharing agreement, as the lower courts did, or whether the parties will have one or the other relationship in such a situation. Many of the lawsuits were decided based on subtle differences in language or context. This could lead the Supreme Court to establish a set rule for deciding the relationship problem. “