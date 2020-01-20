Scott's double-double leads Cincinnati over 82-57 ECU | National sport

advertisement

CINCINNATI (AP) – Trevon Scott had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double Sunday, and Cincinnati climbed a 20-point lead to win 82-57 over East Carolina.

Junior Guard Keith Williams added eight points and eleven rebounds for Cincinnati (11-7, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), which dominated the front. The Bearcats had a 46-34 lead and blocked eight shots.

advertisement

Jarron Cumberland added 13 points and seven assists for the Bearcats.

East Carolina (8-10, 2-3) lost two straight after taking six wins in seven games. Brandon Suggs scored 16 points for the pirates, who struggled for the second game in a row.

East Carolina had the worst offensive of the season, a 65-49 loss to Tulsa. The pirates had a season low in points and shot a season low of 29.2% out of the field.

The shootout continued on Sunday. East Carolina shot only 26.7% of the field – including 3 out of 13 from a distance – and fell back 43-23. Cincinnati led the rest of the way with double-digit numbers, while the pirates shot down a total of 32.8%.

Forward Jayden Gardner was the pirate’s catalyst and scored at least 20 points in eight of the last nine games. He only had six points and a rebound while Cincinnati extended his 20-point lead. Gardner ended his lowest total of 13 games with 13 points.

East Carolina: The recent increase in pirates was a function of improved defense, which has averaged 65.1 points over the past eight games. The Bearcats collected the most points the pirates had accumulated between 85 and 75 since the defeat against Coppin State on December 3rd.

Cincinnati: Cumberland, AAC’s top player last season, performed better after a difficult start to the senior season. He has averaged 15 points in his last six games, but only 4 out of 12 came from field Sunday.

East Carolina will go on a two-game trip at SMU on Wednesday.

Cincinnati will play at Temple on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement