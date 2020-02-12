Kelly Apter

Artistic director Joan Clevillé talks about Antigone, Interrupted, the company’s adaptation of classic Greek tragedy

If a piece retains its popularity for over 2000 years, it has to say something worth listening to. But every company operating in the 21st century has to keep up with the times. When Joan Clevillé, artistic director of the Scottish Dance Theater, decided to adapt Sophocles’ Antigone, he knew that he needed a mix of the past and the present. “When you tackle something like a Greek tragedy, a lot of questions come up,” says Clevillé. ‘How why and how? Do you only reproduce what was done before? Does the world need a different version of Antigone? ‘

Interrupted renamed the show Antigone and helped him along the way, a title borrowed from American feminist theorist Bonnie Honig and an indication of how solo dancer / actress Solène Weinachter performed the piece. “Solène delivers text from the original, but also pauses several times to change the character, comment on what is happening, or to relate it to her own story,” explains Clevillé. “So the narrative is not presented all at once or in one world, we are constantly changing perspectives, time and reality.”

Clevillé and Weinachter were both dancers of the Scottish Dance Theater before working together in his own company, in which the text played a major role. For Antigone, Interrupted, Clevillé sought the help of the dramaturge Ella Hickson and then wrote several sections herself to sit next to Sophocles’ words. “It’s probably about 50/50,” says Clevillé. “I think it is very clear when we dive into history, and then Solène could think about a particular event or describe the city of Thebes and set up a scene before we get involved.”

Traverse Theater, Edinburgh, Thu 20 – Sat 22 Feb and tour.

Dundee Rep Theater

Wed 13 May

£ 17 (£ 13- £ 14; children & students £ 10) / 01382 223530

Mareel, Shetland

Thu 27 Feb

£ 17 (£ 14; students £ 12.50) / 01595 743843

Perth Theater

Fri 14 Feb

£ 10.50 (£ 7.50 – £ 9.50) / 01738 621031

Sat 15 Feb

£ 10.50 (£ 7.50 – £ 9.50) / 01738 621031

Also with: