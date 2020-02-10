Today, Duplicate Elvis productions In a relationship with I listened to the radio Announce the new podcast “Citizen Critics’ where hosts Scott Janovitz and Greg Conley Discuss popular parts of pop culture, be it music, movies, or television, and discuss the reviews and critical comments that took place at the time. Episode 1, which focuses on Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film, is now broadcast on the iHeartPodcast network and is now available on iHeartRadio and wherever podcasts are available. New episodes will be available every Monday.

“As people who have worked in the entertainment industry and, of course, as consumers of pop culture in general, we have perplexed our lives by professional critics whose attitudes so often contradict our own,” explains Janovitz. “Instinct is to assume that your own taste is somehow culturally defective. But at some point you realize that you may not be. Find out that there is always a stupid opinion from a critic who just didn’t understand it, no matter how famous or famous an artwork is. It is a worn truism that every critic is. And that was before the internet. Now everyone is a critic and everyone has a platform. “

“The first episode on Batman was an eye-opening experience. The newspaper critic’s assessment was obviously the result of taking the film too seriously, but she complains that it’s no fun. If you do this along with some duel petitions related to Michael Keaton and some hysterical user reviews of the DVD and other Batman-related products, you get a nice little snapshot of how intensely people want to express their opinions. Expressing opinion becomes more of a matter than opinion itself. ”

“I asked these guys not to do a podcast, but they didn’t listen to me,” said Jake Brennan, executive producer and presenter for Disgraceland. “No matter what they come up with, they’re hysterical, smart, sometimes slightly offensive, and extremely entertaining.”

