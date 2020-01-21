Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will reunite Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

advertisement

Last year Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt brought the A-listeners for Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood together and it looks like DiCaprio is going to continue this trend of powerhouse pairing as he confirms that he is actually next to Robert De Niro Scorsese’s next film will appear in Martin Killer of the flower moon,

So far, Robert De Niro’s casting has been an enticing rumor, but it has now been confirmed by DiCaprio on Sunday at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, at which DiCaprio De Niro presented the Life Achievement Award for an almost 50-year glamorous career.

Although both the actor and director previously worked together in a 2015 short film by Martin Scorsese called The Audition, Killer of the flower moon This is the first time that the trio has come together for a full-length feature film. Previously, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro appeared in 1993 in the drama This Boys Life, which DiCaprio honestly set off on, in which he made a name for himself in the sitcom Growing Pains. The couple were reunited for the drama Marvin’s Room in 1996. It will be more than twenty years since the couple starred together in a movie.

Both actors have worked with Scorsese over the years, with Leonardo DiCaprio working with the legendary director for the first time in Gangs of New York in 2002. This was followed by the Howard Hughes biography of The Aviator in 2004, the Oscar-winning crime novel The Departed in 2006, the haunting mystery Shutter Island from 2010 and finally the Wolf of Wall Street from 2013.

Killer of the flower moon De Niros’ tenth collaboration with Scorsese, a partnership that began in 1973 with the American thriller Mean Streets. In the decades that followed, De Nrio and Scorsese produced some truly cinematic greats, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, and Goodfellas. The two recently reunited for Netflix ‘The Irishman, who is now eligible for several Academy Awards.

Killer of the flower moon will be based on the book Killer of the flower moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the third nonfiction by American journalist David Grann. The book examines a series of murders of wealthy Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s after large oil deposits were discovered under their land. This solves a large F.B.I. Investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Scrosese has already looked into the movie and De Niro casting rumors, claiming that he always imagined he would play the villain of the story, William Hale.

“I’ve been working with Eric Roth on the script for a few years now, and we – now, actually yesterday, in this room and last night – are knocking on the script and restructuring it. Rethink because it’s practical to have some kind of detective story but we all know what it is, so I want to investigate something else, and that’s the nature of a whole way of thinking about being complicit in the genocide. I was in Oklahoma about six weeks ago and, ultimately, like the Osage me said it’s about greed. So you might think these people don’t deserve it because they’re not human anyway. Not really human. “

Killer of the flower moon is expected to appear in 2021. This comes from the SAG Awards.

