“The cat is probably out of the bag already.”

Eric Toner, M.D.

Scientist Eric Toner, quoted above in an excerpt from a Friday interview with CNBC business news channel, said that China’s efforts to curb the current outbreak of a fast-moving upper respiratory disease are “unlikely”.

The comments come when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the United States.

Cases of the disease associated with SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome have now occurred in a number of countries outside of China where the disease originated in Wuhan City.

The number of infections has risen to 1,300, according to the Wall Street Journal. In addition, the official death toll has increased from 26 to 42, including a doctor treating flu-affected patients in Wuhan. The journal also reported that the outbreak of China overwhelmed local resources and hospitals.

Beijing has closed parts of the Great Wall of China and more than a dozen cities, restricted the freedom of movement of around 46 million people, and canceled events related to the Lunar New Year, one of the busiest periods of travel and consumption in the country.

The journal on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation, reported that the US government had arranged a charter flight to evacuate US citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

CNBC reported that Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam has launched a 7.3 million virus emergency in the city, which extends school cancellation until February 17 and excludes visits to China.

Toner, a doctor and researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, participated in a simulation that was carried out in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and which was suspected to affect 65 million people could kill within 18 months under the right circumstances.

Corona viruses with SARS in this group are respiratory infections that can lead to diseases such as pneumonia or the common cold.

Toner told Business Insider in an interview that he had not yet completed research on the current strain of the Wuhan coronavirus [2019-nCoV], but said the death toll could be in the millions if influenza was resistant to modern vaccines as easy to catch as the flu.

Read: The corona virus has spread so far and so quickly in the United States

Sure, an SARS outbreak about 17 years ago killed nearly 800 people and infected more than 8,000 people worldwide. However, the number of deaths from this disease from 2002 to 2003 was far from a million.

To improve the situation, an estimated 20 to 50 million people died in the most virulent pandemic, the 1918 influenza, also known as Spanish flu.

Toner said his coronavirus simulation “did not primarily affect the number of deaths; It should be pointed out that a serious pandemic can have not only health, but also social and economic consequences. “The simulation also aimed to create international cooperation so that governments and private companies alone cannot adequately respond to such a pandemic.

A report estimates that a pandemic could cause an average annual economic loss of 0.7% of global GDP – or $ 570 billion.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization didn’t ring any global alarm bells about the disease on Thursday. It has declared the corona virus an emergency in China, but has not described the outbreak as an international emergency. The U.S. health authorities have also stated that the risk of the disease domestically is low.

check-out: For example, the stock market has evolved in the past during the virus outbreak when the epidemic blocked three Chinese cities

However, the corona virus took a toll on the US stock exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.58%

on Friday, it lost 170 points, or 0.58%, to close just below 28,990 after losing only 28,843 points in the afternoon trade. The S&P 500 is now available

SPX, -0.90%

fell 30 points, or 0.9%, to 3,295. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, -0.93%

fell 87 points, or 0.93%, to end the week at 9,315 after hitting a record high in intraday in the early stages.

Toner said the WHO may have made a mistake by not declaring 2019-nCoV an international emergency.

Check out the CNBC interview below:

