Archaeologists regularly discover artifacts that give us insight into how people lived thousands of years ago. It is now possible that tiny artefacts from archaeological excavations in the Holy Land tell us something about the food that people enjoyed in Jesus’ time.

Incredibly, 2,000-year-old date palm seeds found in Masada and elsewhere have been found to be still viable, and date trees – a variety that no longer exists – have been sprouted and grown. One of the trees is now starting to bear fruit.

The discovery dates back to an Israeli doctor’s visit to India in 1986. On this trip, Dr. Sarah Sallon fell ill and found that nothing helped her to overcome the disease – except traditional herbal remedies. Back in Israel she looked for medicinal plants, but heard about old medicinal plants that had disappeared.

“They’re just historical ghosts,” she told National Public Radio. “Like the famous date plantations on the Dead Sea 2000 years ago – described by Plinius; described by Josephus, the historian of the first century. You are no longer there. You just disappeared. “

But she knew that seeds from such plants still existed. So why not try to grow them?

“You thought I was crazy,” she said of the archaeologists she addressed with the idea. “You didn’t think that was conceivable.”

Eventually, some archaeologists provided seeds, and Sallon and Elaine Solowey, researchers at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, planted them in a kibbutz in southern Israel. And lo and behold, they sprout.

How this is possible at least partly has to do with the situation in the country. Seeds found in Masada, the site of a famous Roman siege against Jewish rebels in the first century, benefited from the proximity of the lowest point on earth – the Dead Sea – and therefore could have a particularly thick atmosphere to protect them from cosmic rays Damaging seeds, ”the Atlantic pointed out. In addition, the seeds are “physically tough and, because they are adapted to the desert, particularly well tolerated against dehydration”.

The first tree to emerge from this “sowing” is now about 12 years old. But because it grew from these ancient seeds, Sallon and Solowey named it after the Old Testament patriarch, who lived until the age of 969, Methuselah. Because date palms are either male or female and each tree forms either pollen or fertile flowers. Both are required to produce fruit. So Methusalah, a male tree, needed a companion. Sallon found another archaeologist who had retrieved date seeds from Qumran, where the ancient texts known as the Dead Sea Scrolls had been discovered. She and her colleagues have grown six more trees from some of these old seeds, two of which are female.

According to an article published this month in Science Advances magazine, Sallon and her colleagues note that data in the Kingdom of Judah were particularly known for their quality and quantity. “These so-called” Judean dates “, which were grown in plantations around Jericho and the Dead Sea, were recognized by classic writers for their size, their sweet taste, their longer storage period and their medicinal properties,” say the researchers. “While the evidence suggests that the Jewish date culture continued during the Byzantine and Arab periods (4th to 11th centuries AD), further waves of conquest proved so destructive that there were no traces of these historical ones until the 19th century Plantations were more present. “

Research also suggests that date breeders used techniques such as cloning varieties that they found tastier in other countries and that crossed with pollen from male trees.

“These results suggest that the Jewish date culture has been influenced by a variety of migration, economic, and cultural exchanges that have taken place in this area over several millennia,” the newspaper said.

There is hope for good results from current research, and in fact Methusalah, who is now mature enough, has pollinated a modern woman and produced dates.

In any case, the whole thing made you think. Sarah Zhang writes in The Atlantic: “Around the time the Romans besieged Masada and the Dead Sea Scrolls were written, these seeds formed.”