Science does not stop because you have received a big prize: Nobel Prize winner Venki Ramakrishnan

advertisement

While Nobel Prize winner Venki Ramakrishnan finished his speech, he played a kind of animated video on the big screen behind him showing how ribosomes work. While the 3D image is being rotated on the screen, binding, binding, growing, bending, uncoupling colorful long chains of amino acids, so that the main task of synthesizing proteins is done, almost with the joy of an animated Disney series. Right now, watching the colored links dance on the screen, it would have been easy enough to forget the immense effort needed to make the structure of the ribosome, a story he told for more than an hour.

His speech, delivered as part of the 10th edition of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences 2020 – “My Adventures in the Ribosome” – also turned out to be quite animated, and mixed autobiography with a hint of the scientific process, and some very clearly spoken by a Nobel Prize winner, often with his tongue on his cheek.

Mariam Ram from TNQ Books and Journals gave details about the lecture series that began in 2008 and N. Ram, chairman, The Hindu Group of Publications, introduced the speaker.

advertisement

Dr. Ramakrishnan led to his long, meticulous research on the ribosome and told the public how he went to the United States with his modest education in India to specialize in physics. Remember the following, because he keeps coming back to it, often giving a tip: when he thought it would be hard to make major breakthroughs in physics, he went on, not hesitating to go back to graduate school to to study biology. The rest, as they usually say, is history, but he spent much of the hour talking about how the journey, and the race to decode the final structure of the ribosome, was big and small, and how it was achieved with help, and a spirit of competition and rivalry that propelled it.

And then, the Nobel. He had given up hope for a Nobel by the time the call finally came. The prize is given, he argued, not because he was a great scientist, but for an important discovery or progress, and some may have just been lucky with it. “Science is not one-dimensional, many contribute in many different ways, and it is hard to say who contributed more.” While joking that a laureate is put in the spotlight, and suffers from ‘post-Nobelitis’, a condition where all attention suddenly goes to his / her head, he acknowledges that the Nobel is not ‘the end of science’, but that it is a kind of by-product, even a distraction. “Science doesn’t stop because you have a big prize,” he told his audience. It is clear that his adventure in the ribosome is not over yet.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement