TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – An investigation is underway after students in Turlock, Calif. Attacked and robbed a special-needs teen after school.

A video posted on social media shows one of the attackers who beat 14-year-old Michael Valdez last Tuesday.

“Well, the first day he came home and I saw him without shoes, my heart started to break because he started crying and he didn’t want, um, he didn’t want to tell me because these boys threatened him he said he would get it, “said Monica Valdez, the teenager’s mother.

Michael was slapped in the face and side after one of the boys who beat him accused him of “having a rat”.

His bike and Nike Air Force Ones were stolen.

All of this happened near Turlock Junior High School, where Michael, an eighth grader, attended special school classes.

His attackers were identified by the police as two classmates from Turlock Junior High School and a student from Pitman High School. According to the Turlock Unified School District, “all students involved have been identified and discipline is being applied.”

Neighbors who have known Michael since childhood said they were “shocked”.

“Just shocking that would happen,” friend Katlynn told England.

Since then, Michael has felt comfortable returning to campus.

“Michael is doing pretty well,” said his mother. “The hard part of it will be getting him outside because he doesn’t want to go to the park and he doesn’t want to go outside.”

Monica Valdez said she was promised a visit to the Turlock police on Wednesday because of the attack. The officials have not returned any calls from KTXL for the status of an investigation, which they have confirmed in various social media posts.

“I’m really hurt that this happened and nobody helped him,” said Monica Valdez. “

The Valdez family has a P.O. Box for everyone who wants to send Michael support cards:

2930 Geer Rd.

PMB # 180 C.

Turlock, CA, 95380

