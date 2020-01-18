School lunch: Trump administration suggests rollback to Michelle Obama's dietary guidelines

advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration took another step toward reducing Michelle Obama’s school nutrition policy on Friday, proposing a new rule that could result in more pizza and chips, less fruit, and a smaller selection of vegetables on school menus stand.

Minister of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who announced the rule changes for Obama’s birthday, said they were needed to provide schools with more flexibility and less waste while offering nutritious and appetizing meals.

But advocates of child nutrition saw it differently.

“What a shameless, embarrassing surrender to lobbyists at the expense of American children and their well-being,” said Sam Kass, who served as Executive Director of Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign to combat child obesity. “This country – and its children – earn so much more.”

According to the proposal, schools could reduce the amount of certain vegetables that are served for lunch, and legumes that are offered as a meat alternative could also be counted as part of the vegetable requirement. Potatoes could be served as vegetables.

The proposal would also allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit in the take-out breakfast served outside the cafeteria.

Gay Anderson, president of the School Nutrition Association, said that overall nutritional standards were a success, but some requirements resulted in less program participation, higher costs, and more waste.

“USDA’s flexibility in school meals helps us meet these challenges and prepare nutritious meals that appeal to the different tastes of students,” Anderson said in a statement.

The school lunch program serves around 30 million students, most of them from low-income families.

“The Trump administration’s attack on children’s health continues today under the guise of ‘simplifying’ school meals,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, in a statement.

The proposal would give schools more flexibility in offering starters for a la carte purchases, which Schwartz said would “create a large gap in school nutrition guidelines and open the way for children to choose high-calorie pizzas, burgers, French fries and other foods opt for saturated fat or sodium instead of balanced school meals. “

Geraldine Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research & Action Center, said the bottom line should be the diet, but revising the a la carte rule would result in the students “a lot more fats, a lot more sodium, a lot more “get more calories. ‘

In particular, the proposal would reduce the amount of red and orange vegetables that would have to be offered for lunch every day.

For breakfast, the fruit portions can be reduced from one cup to half a cup.

Representative Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat and chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said the proposal “threatens the progress we have made in improving nutrition in schools.”

“For many children, the food they eat at school is the only way to have healthy, nutritious meals,” he said.

The American Heart Association said the rule would “endanger children’s health”.

“Healthy school meals help fight childhood obesity and poor cardiovascular health, but also create a foundation for lifelong healthy behavior,” the group said.

As a first lady, Obama campaigned for healthier school meals as part of the “Let’s Move” campaign.

“With one in three of our children on the right path to developing diabetes, it cannot be overlooked that the Trump administration is addressing the potato and junk food industry,” said Kass.

The 2010 Law on Health and Hunger-Free Children sets nutritional standards for school meals. Schools must offer fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and limit calories, fat and sodium.

The proposed rule is the Trump administration’s second step in reducing the school feeding program’s nutritional standards. According to a regulation from 2018, the administration reduced the amount of whole grain products to be served and allowed low-fat chocolate milk. Before the rule change, only fat-free flavored milk was allowed.

Perdue announced the planned changes in San Antonio, Texas.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food wastage and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals,” he said.

The agency also proposed changes to the summer menu, which serves 2.6 million children.

