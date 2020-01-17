School lunch can lose some of its food if new USDA rules pass

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Waiting for lunch in the canteen is not just a meal for some students. For many, this is the only nutritious meal they get every day.

Ruth Jones Nichols, the president of Foodbank from Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, knows this first hand.

“In our catchment area, more than 160,000 people are affected by hunger and food insecurity. We know that a significant number of these people are children,” says Jones Nichols.

Through many programs on the food bank, they can help bridge the hunger gap.

“In our backpack program as an example, we distribute around 65,000 bags of nutritious food during the weekend, but that’s just part of the need,” she adds.

Jones Nichols says the new proposed rules from the US Department of Agriculture to “simplify” national school lunch and breakfast programs are harmful.

The changes include adjusting the portions of fruit and vegetables from one cup to half a cup to reduce waste and increase flexibility in vegetable subgroups. Potatoes are now considered vegetables.

“Especially for children, it would not make sense to take something away that they need to be productive at school,” said Jones Nichols.

Looking at Hampton Roads in 4 of the main school districts, more than 50% of students are eligible for free lunch and in 3 of those districts, this is more than 70%.

Jones Nichols says it’s time for the community to take action.

“We also hope that our community will contact their elected officials and let them know what they think about the proposed changes and the harmful effects these changes can have on children.”

Click here for more information about the proposed rules.

