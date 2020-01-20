School leavers who are related to villagers should apply for Petrinas iSparkle grants

advertisement

Relatives of villagers who have graduated from high school and are committed to promoting inclusiveness and / or bullying for peers are invited to apply for an iSparkle scholarship.

The fellowships will be awarded in spring by the popular Villages entertainer Petrina. Members of the iSparkle Board of Directors say they enjoy watching video applications and seeing so many amazing young, loving, and caring students.

Students in the US can apply as long as they have a relative who lives in The Villages. They must also show what they did in a video application to promote the values ​​of the iSparkle grant, which is listed on the Petrina website at https://www.petrina.biz/isparkle-html.

advertisement

Petrina organizes events throughout the year, as do members of the iSparkle team, such as a golf tournament, bowling tournament, talent show and other shows, as well as special events to collect donations. Donations are also welcome.

advertisement