<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=education%2Canxiety%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cnational-education-association%2Camerican-federation-of-teachers%2Cschool-safety%2Cschool-lockdowns%2Cactive-shooter-training%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fjoannaallhands&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Teachers’ unions are right: unannounced school closures are likely to do more harm than good. If we can’t nix them, can we at least get them right?

A voice came over the loudspeaker of the Sunnyslope School in Phoenix, announcing a lockdown exercise. Without saying it, the students slid under the table and sat hunched over, cross-legged and (mostly) calm. (Photo: Karina Bland / The Republic)

Last week I attended a kindergarten information evening at school where my child is in preschool.

Several parents asked questions about school safety. They wanted to know specifically how the school carries out active target practice.

The client stated that they are unannounced. The police department shows up and says that there will be an active target practice. The speakers announce that the school is closed. The teachers lock their doors and turn off the lights.

When children are alone in the bathroom, they are asked to remain calm in a stable with their feet raised.

Younger students don’t understand

Yes, I am not at all surprised that the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund are now pushing schools to stop these exercises for students and to point out the traumatic effects on children.

I often disagree with these groups. But this time I agree with them.

And based on the questioning on this parents’ night, I suspect that many other people do the same.

Children – especially in younger classes – don’t understand what happens during a surprising active target practice. And with little context, warning, or follow-up, it can be difficult to understand why they’re told to crouch behind furniture or hold their legs up in a bathroom.

The three organizations cited a boy in Tucson who, according to NBC News, started biting his nails at the age of 3 after experiencing lockdown exercises at school. He finally refused to go to the bathroom alone at home and said, “The lockdown will come to me.”

Why should we do this to children?

The Arizona law requires lockdown exercises

I have no problem training teachers how to react. However, there is no credible investigation that doing these exercises does nothing for children other than making them feel unsafe at school – a place that is the only safe place for some children that they have.

It doesn’t matter that school shootings are only a fraction of the gun violence that occurs every year.

State law requires schools to do two lockdown exercises per year. You have to appear when the students are outside the classroom. Schools also need to hold a debrief after the exercise to identify weaknesses in the plan – but not necessarily among employees to talk to the kids about what happened.

It is not mandatory to notify parents before the exercise. So they basically fly blind when their children come home scared, confused or with questions about their safety.

That is not right. Like most of what we did in the name of school security, it’s an overreaction. One that sends the wrong messages to children and the community about our schools.

If we have to do this, give a warning

I know. Some of you might say that I grew up with firefighting exercises and tornado exercises and, for those of us who grew up during the Cold War, with nuclear fallout exercises, and it turned out to be good. For sure. But if your experience was like mine, you also knew what would happen when. There was no question if it was just an exercise.

Also keep in mind that Arizona now has one of the most common childhood trauma cases in the nation. In our schools there are thousands of children who are already waging monumental battles to learn. Surprising you with a lockdown drill – and not doing much to monitor behavior afterwards – doesn’t do anyone a favor.

Look, I know there is little appetite among legislators to get rid of prescribed lockdown exercises soon. These are the times we live in.

But if we have to have them, schools should never make them seem like an actual incident. You should tell parents, teachers, and students about the exercises before they take place. And they should be linked to trauma-related practices so that teachers and parents can suppress nightmares, fears, or fears of coming to school in the bud.

All that remains unsolved is to hurt the young minds we want to help.

Reach Allhands at [email protected] On Twitter: @joannaallhands.

If you love (or like to hate – this content – hey, no judgment) why not subscribe to get more?

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/joannaallhands/2020/02/13/school-lockdown-surprise-active-shooter-drills-hurt-more-help / 4748957002 /