advertisement

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Elijah Schmidt left the bench scoring 13 points, one of his season’s highs, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi celebrated a 68:47 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Schmidt scored 6 out of 7 goals for the Islanders (9-12, 5-5 Southland Conference), who shot 50% off the ground and 40% off the 3-point range (8 out of 20). Tony Lewis got involved with 12 points and six rebounds. Peyton Smith and Jashawn Talton-Thomas each scored 11 goals.

Augustine Ene scored 15 points from the bank, which was his seasonal high to accelerate the Cardinals (4-15, 1-7). Freshman Drew Lutz scored 10, but he only fired 3 out of 14 shots, including 1 out of 8 from a distance.

advertisement

Incarnate Word shot only 31% from the air (15 out of 49) and 23% from a distance (5 out of 22).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement