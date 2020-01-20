'Schitt's Creek' Cast Reunites on the red carpet

advertisement

Simply the best! The cast of Schitt’s Creek met on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2020 in the sixth and final season of the pop TV series.

Daniel Levy. Eugene Levy and the rest of the Canadian show cast, all nominated for the best ensemble in a comedy series, happily posed side by side as they prepared for their big night on Sunday, January 19.

The Levys, who were cowrote and producer of the popular series, announced that fans would see the last members of the Rose family in the same statement, which confirmed that the series would be extended for a sixth season in March 2019.

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek 2020 will be back on CBC and Pop for the sixth time! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided that season six will be our last. We are so grateful that we have the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its entirety, and close with a final chapter that we had in mind from the start, ”wrote the father-son duo at that time.

Her statement continued: “It is no coincidence for us that it is a rare privilege in this industry to decide when your show should have its last bow.” We could never have dreamed that our fans love and love these characters as you do. “

Catherine O’HaraThe actress from a comedy series nominated for an outstanding performance at the 2020 SAG Awards admitted that she felt “spoiled” by the creative freedom that the series had given her in recent years.

“The scripts we were given, the opportunities my character offered, and how well and carefully Daniel wrote for all of our characters – they are really beautifully packaged this season,” said comedy legend, 65, during a panel on the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “Eugene and Daniel were free to do the show they wanted to do. I don’t know why more people don’t. ‘

Scroll down to see the appearance of the Schitt’s Creek red carpet!

