Schindler's list 25 years: Steven Spielberg warns of racism and xenophobia

Host Lester Holt cited the shootout at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which eleven community members were killed. 71-year-old Spielberg has included xenophobia and racism in the list of current concerns.

“Schindler’s List”, released in December 1993, can be seen again this week in selected cinemas.

The film tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who has helped save more than 1,000 people by letting them work in his factory.

It was responsible for Spielberg’s first Oscar for best director, part of a seven-track spread that included the best picture. And it was also a commercial success that surprised Spielberg Holt.

“Based on the story we told, I couldn’t imagine that an audience would only tolerate the amount of violence against people. Or inhumane against people,” said Spielberg to Holt. “Nobody thought the film would make money. “

Spielberg came up with the idea for the Shoah Institute, which is housed at the University of Southern California. Founded in 1994 to preserve videos and interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust, it has been expanded to document statements about other genocides. Spielberg told Holt the story and how they had worked with Holocaust survivors and people whom Schindler had helped.

At the time, one of the people was a little girl who was sent to prison for Schindler for kissing his cheek.

“She came over to watch a shoot and she came to me and said,” I want to tell you my story, “said Spielberg.” I said, “I’m telling your story.” She said, “Oh, that is nothing, that was a tiny part of my life, I want to tell you my whole story, what my life was like, who I am, I want you to see me and tell my story so that the story tells everyone about me and what to others like me. “

Spielberg told Holt that he was the proudest of all of his works on the film.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do anything so important,” he said.

