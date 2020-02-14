SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – A tragic death involving a prestigious Sugar Land family continues to shock neighbors as they try to handle events.

Here is a timeline of the death of Richard Logan, his wife Diana, and their 11-year-old son Aaron.

February 8, 2020

Mother Diana Logan, her husband Richard, and son Aaron were last seen at River Pointe Church in Richmond on Saturday February 8th at 5pm.

February 10, 2020

Aaron was not at school on Monday morning.

That evening Richard Logan drove to San Marcos, where his daughter attended college, and tried to strangle her, police said.

February 10-11, 2020

Richard left his daughter and committed suicide sometime between that night and Tuesday at 8:00 am south of San Marcos in Guadalupe County.

February 11, 2020

At 8:00 am on Tuesday, Sugar Land police received a call to conduct a social check and death report for Richard at the family home on Evening Light Drive in Greatwood. Then Diana and Aaron’s bodies were found.

February 12, 2020

The River Pointe Church held a community gathering to remember the Logans.

