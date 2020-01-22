advertisement

Scheana Shay and Max Boyens. Shutterstock (2)

Scheana Shay is not here for the “young crazy” story of season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The SURver shot back after apparently crashing Max BoyensBoys’ night on Tuesday, January 21, episode.

In a tweet deleted since then, the 34-year-old Bravo star shared text messages between her and Max, 27, from the night the episode was shot in May 2019. A text in which the manager of TomTom Scheana asked if she wanted to stop by the bar where he wanted to chat was left out.

“That,” Scheana wrote on the screenshot deleted since then. There was also an arrow pointing to the message.

As a result, in the meantime, Jax Taylor. Beau Clark. Tom Sandoval and Brett Caprioni looked surprised when the “Good As Gold” singer showed up at the bar.

Scheana and Max were connected in November 2018 after their separation Adam ridicule, Podcast presenter “Scheananigans” accused her of downplaying their relationship later on Tuesday – and confronted him with sweet messages he had sent her in the past.

“I think I’m already obsessed with you,” was one of Max’s texts for Scheana.

In another message, Max wrote that he “hit the jackpot” with Scheana.

“Could definitely kiss you a little more,” read a third text.

Max, who described Scheana as “Boy crazy” at the premiere on January 7th, apologized during the episode.

Earlier this month, the newcomer to Vanderpump Rules came under fire because of another set of news. Both Max and Brett, who joined season eight of the series, apologized after racist tweets surfaced between 2011 and 2013 in which the two men used the N-word.

“Obviously, nothing they said is okay,” Scheana said on Tuesday at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about her co-star’s tweets. “I cannot tolerate what they said. I can say more on Max’s behalf. He is a good person, he has a good heart and he was a great friend to me, despite what you see on the show. “

While realizing that she had “never really met” Brett, Scheana concluded, “I don’t think anything he said is okay or excusable … each of them.”

The Vanderpump Rules will be broadcast on Bravo Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

