Schalke annoys Gladbach 2-0 when the Bundesliga returns National sport

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) – Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and prepared another when Schalke struck Borussia Mönchengladbach’s hopes of a 2-0 win on Friday.

In the first Bundesliga game in 2020 after the winter break, Gladbach’s defense was often overwhelmed by host Schalke’s rapid team movements, especially in the counterattack.

After Gladbach’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer took a 0-0 lead in the first half, Schalke scored two goals at the start of the second half, securing victory.

Gregoritsch dropped the ball on the left in the 48th minute, extended the Gladbach defense and opened space in the middle. Then he handed Suat Serder over to storm through the gap in Gladbach’s back and score from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes later, it was Gregoritsch’s turn to end a counterattack that spanned almost the full length of the field with a break from Benito Raman.

Gregoritsch also had a decisive intervention in the defense when he blocked Marcus Thuram’s header on matchday 38 as one of the best chances for Gladbach.

Markus Schubert, who started at Schalke due to a suspension for Alexander Nübel, made a good reaction to contest Gladbach’s Patrick Herrmann shortly before the break.

Gladbach remains two points behind leaders Leipzig and can be overtaken by third FC Bayern Munich on Sunday if Bayern win against Hertha Berlin. Gladbach was the surprise leader at the start of the season when his fans started dreaming of a first German title since 1977.

Schalke moves up to fourth and overtakes his rival Borussia Dortmund, who is visiting Augsburg on Saturday.

