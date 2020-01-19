advertisement

Last years Scary stories in the darkDirected by André Øvredal and directed by Guillermo del Toro, Stephen Gammell brought several nightmarish illustrations from books with the same title to the screen for the first time. Thanks to the film, they now became masks of Trick or Treat Studios for the 2020 Halloween season!

In the company’s product catalog for 2020, three different Halloween masks for telling scary stories for Halloween 2020 are brand new, based on the film designs:

Big toe

Pale lady

Harold the scarecrow

As del Toro explained in Sarah Bellows’ The Haunted Notebook, it was very important that the film “translated the creatures dreamed of Gammell onto the screen”, and that was what Mike Elizaldes company Spectral Motion was used for. “For several months,” explains del Toro, “we have worked hard to ensure that the three-dimensional suits and prostheses we supply match the images they represent.” as if they disappeared directly from the screen.

Expect more product previews from ToT Studios soon!

