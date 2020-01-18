advertisement

Scarlett Johansson was seen everywhere during the 2020 awards season, but had to skip an event during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday night after she became “seriously ill”. Johansson and her marriage story co-star Adam Driver were supposed to receive the 2020 Outstanding Performers of the Year award at the Arlington Theater, but Driver had to accept solo. Earlier this week, Johansson and Driver were nominated for the film for Oscars.

“I have good news and bad news,” said SBIFF executive director Roger Durling at the start of the event on Friday evening, NoozHawk reports. “I’m starting with the bad news. Scarlett Johansson can’t be with us. I have a message from her.”

“I’m so sad I can’t be here with you tonight,” read Johansson’s note. “An hour and a half ago I got very sick when I wanted to leave the Miramar Hotel (in Montecito) for the theater. I was looking forward to personally accepting this incredible honor and not being on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing to say the least . “

The driver was still there to charm the crowd and received a standing ovation. “There are many things to do for me,” said Driver when he accepted the award. “It’s a craft. It’s a political act. Unfortunately, it’s a business and it’s a service. I think acting is a service industry. I’m in the service of the director, the actors, and the crew, and the story as a whole. What more important. I really believe in it. I believe in the possible impact of great collaboration. “

Driver continued, “I think films, movies, and art take people out of the dark. I think they can take a thought or articulate a feeling that you think is private and unique, and connect it to a community from which You don’t know they exist. “

The Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker star explained that working on the film was special “because I had to do it with the people I worked with and my friend Noah Baumbach, and it meant a lot there to be.”

In Noah Baumbach’s marriage story, Driver and Johansson play a couple that is bitterly divorced. While Johansson’s Nicole wants to live in Los Angeles with her family and son, Driver’s Charlie wants to live in New York, where he works as a theater director. The film received Oscar nominations for Best Film, Best Actor (Driver), Best Actress (Johansson), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay (Baumbach) and Best Original Score (Randy Newman).

Johansson was also nominated for best supporting actress by Taika Waititi for her appearance in Jojo Rabbit.

“Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi has given me so much artistic satisfaction. Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit are two major highlights of my career,” Johansson said in a statement to Buzzfeed after she finally received her first Oscar nominations. “I am deeply disappointed with the recognition of my work by the Academy, which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly talented actors and writers / directors with whom I was so happy to work.”

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled for February 9 and will be broadcast live on ABC. Marriage Story can be streamed on Netflix.

