Scarlet Johansson takes part with Colin Jost

On the mend. Scarlett Johansson kicked the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards with her fiance, Colin Jost, on Sunday, January 19th – just two days after their performance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was canceled due to a “violent illness”.

Johansson, 35, looked chic in a low-cut green Armani Privé dress that matched the classic black suit and tie of 37-year-old Jost. An eyewitness tells us Weekly that the actress didn’t look “sick” and that she and Jost “smiled and laughed together” as they walked down the red carpet. The duo seemed to be in sync when Johansson “looked at Colin” before interviewing.

The star of Lost in Translation, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit and Best Actress for Marriage Story at SAGs, skipped the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, January 17th, because of the weather felt. The Oscar nominee was awarded the Outstanding Performer Award during the ceremony.

“I am so sad that I cannot be here with you tonight. An hour and a half ago I got very sick when I wanted to leave the Miramar Hotel for the theater, ”said Johansson in a statement that the director of the film festival read on her behalf Roger Durling. “I was really looking forward to accepting this incredible honor and not being on stage here Adam [driver] is profoundly disappointing, to say the least. “

Johansson did not disclose the details of her illness, but appeared to be in good health during the SAG preview on the red carpet, where she revealed that Jost has a little-known special talent.

“He makes great cocktails,” she said.

The Avengers: Endgame star and Jost started dating in 2017 before the Saturday Night Live star asked the question in May 2019. Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019 that Jost “killed” it with his proposal.

“He liked a whole James Bond situation,” she recalled. “He has a lot behind the news desk. He is very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you imagine what this moment will be like, it is still a beautiful moment.”

She added: “It was a very special moment. I think more than anything when someone tells you that they want to share the rest of their lives with you, and that’s just a nice, special thing. “

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. You and the French journalist share the daughter Rose, 6.

