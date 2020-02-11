Retirement is more than just a long vacation; It is a new phase in life. Those who prefer to continue working fear it, while others who are worn out from work cannot wait. But everyone is somewhat concerned about this moment. How do I fill my free time? How do I avoid being isolated? How do I endure full time with my beloved spouse? How do you stay active?

Prayer can be an invaluable help with these questions. The Christian Movement for Pensioners (CMR) knows this very well – here is a beautiful prayer taken from you that its members propose to help you retire light-heartedly.

Father of mankind, here we are before you as we prepare to retire. We thank and bless you for the years of yesterday, the years of work. Forgive us if we made mistakes – IIn your love, correct it. Teach us to only regret that we didn’t love you enough by not loving others like your son, our Lord Jesus Christ, loved them.

We ask that you continue to lead us so that we remain present in today’s society and are active witnesses of your presence and your love. We believe in the value of the human person, everyone, rich or poor, happy or suffering, brave or bedridden, young or old, because we know that you are the father of all mankind and that you welcome everyone as yours own child.

Lord Jesus, we ask you to fill our days with your presence as the Risen One. We now have a little more time to listen to and nurture your word. You, who have washed the feet of your apostles, teach us to be humble servants of our brothers and sisters, especially our fellow human beings.

Holy Spirit, welcome us all, children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends. Let us know that we are the link between all generations without judging those who do not live as we have lived. Help us understand them. Teach us to face difficulties and tensions with clarity and always be open, especially to those who say they don’t believe in you. Above all, you help us not to turn to us, but to always listen to others, those who preceded us and those who follow us.

O God, Trinity of Love, you are our life. May the glory be to you today and the day we come to you. Amen.