After the Sundance world premiere of his horror comedy Scare Me, which Meagan Navarro reviewed and described as “imaginative and cozy”, Josh Ruben will be direct next Werewolves inside, says Deadline.

Sam Richardson (shown in “Detroiters”, “Veep”) and Michael Chernus (Pictured below in Netflix’s “Easy”) have joined the cast of horror comedy based on Ubisoft’s virtual reality video game set in a fictional medieval city where a werewolf attacks the city’s citizens. Players have to guess who among them is werewolf in disguise.

In the film, “Shenanigans” occurs when a massive snowstorm isolates a small town in Vermont, causing dizzying resentment as the strange residents are picked one by one by a mysterious creature.

Chernus will play Pete, says the site, who is married to Trish but doesn’t share her beliefs so decisively. He sees himself as a charmer, but only comes out as an overly friendly fool who can become a little more manageable after a glass of Merlot.

The film was adapted by the screenwriter and author Mishna Wolff,