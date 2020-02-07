Advertisement

The Supreme Court ruled Friday “to end child and infant participation in demonstrations” after an infant died in Shaheen Bagh on January 30.

The Apex Court website showed that on February 10, the matter was handled by a bank led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde should be taken to the hearing.

The matter is growing in importance as a letter recently written by a 12-year-old National Bravery Award winner to the Indian Minister of Justice (CJI) sought instructions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations because it means “cruelty”.

A 4 month old baby had died in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh, where his parents had taken him during the anti-CAA protest.

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, recipient of the National Bravery Award 2019 from the Indian Childcare Council (ICCW), said in a letter to the CJI office that the baby’s parents and the organizers of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh had “failed” “To protect the rights of the child, which leads to his death.

Sadavarte, a grade 7 student from Mumbai, has also claimed that protesters in Shaheen Bagh include infants and children who are exposed to unfavorable conditions, which violates their rights.

Shaheen Bagh protesters in New Delhi include women, seniors, newborns, and children who ignore the fact that newborns need a lot of attention and care because they cannot express their pain in detail, and then that for the children Ignoring unfavorable conditions They are taken to a protest site that violates their children’s rights and natural justice, ”the letter said.

It was also alleged that the police failed to prevent children from participating in such unhealthy riots, and was surprised to find that the four-month-old’s death certificate did not mention the cause of death.

Sadavarte received the National Bravery Award for bringing 17 people to safety when a fire broke out in the Parel Crystal Tower.

