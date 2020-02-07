Advertisement

The Kleinfeld Bridal team has a big challenge ahead of them, as Dress America’s picky Washington D.C. bride Jackie Chiao agrees and reveals that even after more than 70 tries, she hasn’t found a dress that is perfect for her big day. Randy Fenoli and Chiao’s bridal advisor James are battling to find something that meets the needs of their future bride with an exclusive glimpse into the brand new episode of PopCulture.com’s TLC show on Saturday.

“She said she was a bit indecisive and she already had 70 dresses on,” Fenoli tells the cameras as he combs through the shelves of designer clothes. “It could be a bit of a challenge today. I have to find a dress for Miss D.C.”

Chiao has an aesthetic for her wedding day in mind and explains: “My dream dress would be sparkling and I grew up as a dancer. Historically dancers are not big breasted. Therefore I want to look very flat breasted. And definitely something sparkling.”

When Fenoli and James bring some ball gowns, Chiao tells the cameras that she doesn’t “reject” the silhouette but doesn’t think it is good, and decides not to show it to her friends before she rejects the dress.

A worried-looking James says to Fenoli, “We’re starting from scratch,” and adds to the worried-looking counselor, “She didn’t like what we did.”

While Chiao complains in her dressing room: “I feel that it was difficult to buy clothes,” her advisors fear that they will run out of clothes before they find something they like. But her second attempt to fill the locker room was no more successful than the first.

In front of the dressing room, Chiao’s friends are concerned that they don’t have to see their friend’s dress yet. One notes that she’s been around for a long time, and the other asks: Are you okay?

Will this picky bride find her dream dress?

Say “yes” to Dress America on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on DC.

Photo credits: TLC

