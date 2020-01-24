'Say yes to America dress' bride family and friends have less than friendly cake comparison for their dress in exclusive clip

advertisement

The future bride Helecia Williams’ search for the perfect wedding dress will be a little too “sweet” for her taste! When Say Yes to the Dress America takes on the epic task of helping a bride in all 50 states, as well as in Washington DC and Puerto Rico, find her dream dress in the world famous New York Kleinfeld Bridal Salon, PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at the episode of Saturday.

While the Texan bride receives VIP treatment and tries on a $ 5,400 Maison Signore dress with lace details and a strapless top, she doesn’t have to hold back as if the look isn’t quite her own.

“It just doesn’t look like me,” she says to her advisor, who calms her down. “The dresses may change depending on the bride. You added a lot of hot sauce to this dress.”

advertisement

Williams agrees: “It is the person who makes the dress. Not the dress who makes the person.”

When Williams decided to see her family and friends’ reaction to the dress, she said to the camera, “I was curious to see if they would feel the same as me. Naturally.”

Sister Joneka Garner certainly didn’t crumple the words when she saw Williams come out of the dressing room and said, “You know, I hate to say that, you look like a wedding cake upstairs.”

Her niece doubled and added, “I don’t really like the flowers.”

The only person who thought anything positive about the dress was Kenvi Wesley, who said to her friend, “Well, I actually like the top half. This is innocent, but it still gives me something …”

“It is beautiful, but the neck, the V on her, really made it clear how beautiful and how soft she was,” explains the consultant. “We don’t like it.”

Randy Fenoli then came in to express his opinion and said to the group, “Here’s what I’m going to say. I love it, I just think the other one was prettier about you.”

In the end, Williams didn’t feel the whole mood of this film and said to the camera, “This dress is not the dress. I don’t feel like it was made for me or represented me. It’s just not my dress.”

Can Williams find her perfect dress that will make her say yes?

Say yes to the Dress America broadcasts on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on DC.

Photo credits: TLC

advertisement