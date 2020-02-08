It may still be winter for much of America, but Savannah Chrisley has none of it. The star of Chrisley Knows Best posted a photo on Instagram showing her summer tan during a vacation in the Cayman Islands. She also managed to work in a plug for the South Beach Diet, which she attributes her figure to.

“It’s not a beach day without my favorite South Beach snacks,” she wrote in the headline. “Obsessed with their nacho protein puffs. Thank you [South Beach Diet] for looking as good AND feeling as good as I’ve ever felt!”

A few fans kept asking about her swimsuit, though some could say she looked a little red after hanging out in the tropical sun.

“Todd was having an attack where you don’t have sunscreen,” wrote a concerned fan. He would tell you that he won’t pay for it anymore, although we both know he would. “

“Love your family,” they continued, putting a positive spin on everything. “It’s great that you and Nic have a great time in the Cayman Islands.”

The reality star last made headlines in November when she released a handful of photos of the “best decision” of her life. At that moment her brother, Chase Chrisley, was captured and baptized. She went on to explain nothing but joy in her renewed belief.

“Thank you for always directing me in the right direction and knowing more than I what is best for me.

Thank you for the many times that you forgave me for deviating from your path, “she wrote in the heartfelt headline.

Shortly before Halloween, Chrisley discussed her new relationship and her dramatic new eleven cut. While some assumed that her new hairstyle was an indication that she and Nic Kerdiles had split up, she told E! Message that it was a decision rooted in the authorization.

“I get so many women, younger and older, who tell me about their self-confidence, and they don’t have the confidence to do so that the others and I fully believe in empowering women and doing what helps that you feel good. ” Chrisley explained. “That’s what this caption was about. Doing something, getting on your feet, finally having the courage to do something you’ve always wanted to do, so it was me.”