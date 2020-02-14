Jehnny Beth has announced a new collection of erotic short stories: Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.) will be released on June 11 (via White Rabbit). In a new interview with The Guardian’s Laura Snapes, Jehnny Beth said, “I’m interested in … freedom of imagination about sexuality and the fact that if you don’t hurt anyone what you want, you can introduce yourself behind closed doors. “Preview CALM showing photos of Johnny Hostile, a frequent contributor, below.

Together with the C.A.L.M. Announcement, Jehnny Beth shared the music video for her latest song “Flower”. Directed by Anthony Byrne and the stars Jehnny Beth and Rebeka Adams. Find the video below.

“Flower” comes from Jehnny Beth’s solo debut “To Live Is to Live”, which will be released on May 8th. The record also includes her Peaky Blinders song “I’m the Man”.

