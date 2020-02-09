Mandy Patinkin as Saul in “Homeland”. Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME

Since its debut in 2011 Mandy Patinkin was one with his home character, Saul Berenson. Just because the series ends after the seventh season doesn’t mean that he says goodbye to Saul.

TV shows until 2020: photos

“Saul Berenson changed my life. When you live with someone so close – and I have to be as close to Saul Berenson as everyone else – and it’s the kind of person you want to take in – you are incredibly grateful, ”said the actor, 67 years old Weekly exclusively at the New York premiere on Tuesday February 4th. “I’m not going to leave this guy behind. He will come to visit me often. It’s a collection of the most extraordinary people I’ve met in my life. “

The 45-year-old Tony Award winner added that he didn’t think the show “would ever end,” though the coming season is the last.

Stars who have left hit shows

“Only time can tell. I was involved in certain things in my life and they never stop because people want to talk about them and they come,” he told us. “There are aspects of the home country with which I met people and with whom I work, the aspects of the character that the authors have blessed me with that have taught me to literally be a better person – to listen better, to be friendlier, more even, how to work harder for humanity changed my life. “

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson and Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in “Homeland”. Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME

Godmother, the Carries (Claire Danes) Mentor throughout the series, later raved about his connection with the actress.

“From hello, my whole life was about ‘I want you, Claire, to be comfortable with me. I want you to trust me and I want you to feel like you can do anything in the world. I want you to know that if you want to throw a dagger at me, it will stop immediately before it touches my skin. I want you to trust me, ”he told us. “It was a privilege.”

Actors who portrayed real people on the screen

In addition, the Princess Bride star was surprised by Danes’ monumental and overwhelming talent. “She taught me about grace. I am twice her age. I had to wait so long to learn it, but I got it before I checked out, ”he said. “What else can you ask? She is like my child – a gift, like your own children are a gift. I’ve been with her more than my own children for the past eight years! “

Homeland will debut on Showtime Sunday, February 9th, at 9:00 p.m. ET.