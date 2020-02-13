The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister denied media reports on Thursday of a possible meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speculating on the normalization of relations between the Arab Gulf States and Israel.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

“No meeting is planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Saudi Arabian website Al Arabiya in response to reports, including Haaretz.

“Saudi Arabia’s policies have been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the kingdom is firmly behind Palestine.”

The two countries’ interest in containing Iran has increasingly focused on making Tehran a major threat. However, Saudi Arabia claims that all relations depend on Israel’s withdrawal from Arab countries conquered in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinian territory is striving for a future state.

Related articles

Netanyahu appeared last month at an event in the White House where President Donald Trump proposed a peace plan that proposed the creation of a Palestinian state, but deviated from a Saudi initiative in 2002.

The Palestinian leadership has rejected Trump’s plan, saying he strongly supports Israel and will deny them a viable independent state.

However, the Arab Gulf States welcomed US efforts to see close relations with Washington as a priority to counter Iran with the traditional steadfast support of the Palestinians.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In 2017, an Israeli cabinet minister said the country had covert contacts with Riyadh, and Israel Radio reported that Prince Mohammed met with officials in Israel to make an official Saudi rejection.

Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption and is seeking re-election next month, has previously indicated covert cooperation with Arab states without mentioning them.

The longest-serving Israeli prime minister met with the Sudan leader during a visit to Uganda last week and agreed to start normalizing relations.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia has always shown a willingness to normalize relations with Israel, provided that there is a “just and fair solution” that has been agreed by Israel and the Palestinians.

“Apart from that, Saudi politics will remain steadfast,” he added.