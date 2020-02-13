JEDDAH: The language of love was an essential theme in Arabic poetry.

Before Islam, poets colored in their verses expressions of love, affection and passion.

The word for poet in Arabic is sha’er, which means “feeler” or “feeler”. From the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula to the Andalusian aristocratic gardens, classic Arabic poetry is full of old love stories.

Many are still popular today and inspire contemporary poets, singers, artists and musicians.

Antarah ibn Shaddad Al-Absi and Abla (6th century), Qays ibn Al-Mulawwah and Leyla (7th century), Kuthayyir ibn ‘Abd Al-Raḥman and’ Azza (8th century), and Ibn Zaydun and Princess Wallada (11th century) . Century) are examples of the numerous pairings from romantic Arabic verses.

Arabic poetry has developed steadily over the centuries and under the influence of Western literature new forms and themes have developed, partly as a result of colonialism and globalization. After the Second World War there was a feeling of modernity.

A western cultural phenomenon that reached the Arab world was Valentine’s Day or, as it is called in Arabic, love day.

Although the origins of Valentine’s Day date back to 269, it has only been associated with romance since the mid-19th century and was only celebrated as a holiday in the mid-19th century.

As a commercial and social event, Valentine’s Day is still in its infancy in the Arab world, but is becoming increasingly popular. The day is frequently mentioned in Arabic poems by scribes such as Elia Abu Madi from Lebanon, Farouk Gouida from Egypt, Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsin and Nizar Qabbani from Syria.

Love me more, more

Oh my nicest insanity, more

Drown me more, my lady, the sea is calling me

Kill me even more, maybe death would be my rebirth

Oh most beautiful woman in the universe, love me

Oh you I loved until love burned, love me

If you are looking for accommodation, you should live in the light of my eyes

Your love is my card, the map of the universe is no longer important to me

I am the oldest capital of sadness and my wound is a pharaonic inscription

My pain extends like a flock of birds from Baghdad to China

Love me more, more

Oh my nicest insanity, more

My heart canary, my April

Oh you are the sand of the sea and the soul of my soul

Olive groves,

A breath of snow and a breath of fire

(And) a hint of doubt and certainty

I’m afraid of the unknown, so protect me

I’m afraid of the dark, so hold on

I’m afraid of the cold, so cover myself and stay on my side, sing for me

I have been looking for a home for myself since the beginning of creation

I was looking for the love of a woman who can take me to the edge of the sun and throw me off

Love me more, more, oh my nicest insanity, more

Oh, light of my life, my fan, my lantern, the scent of my gardens

Stretch out a bridge for me that smells of lemon

And lay me like an ivory comb in the darkness of your hair and forget me

I prepared my complaint for you and left the story behind

And I scratched out my birth certificate and cut all of my veins

Love me more, more, oh my nicest insanity, more

Qabbani is considered one of the most influential voices in the history of Arabic literature. His pioneering style has greatly influenced contemporary Arabic poetry. Many young poets and songwriters imitated his powerful writing technique.

His poems have been translated into different languages ​​and sung by famous artists such as Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Abdel Halim Hafez and Kadim Al-Sahir.

Qabbani’s romantic poetry has also found its way into English rap songs. Although Arabic poetry and English hip-hop music are strikingly different, the Syrian-American hip-hop artist Omar Offendum successfully used Qabbani’s poetry in his music.

In the end, Qabbani’s famous love poem, sung by Hafez “Qariat il-Finjan”, converted to the rap tune “Finjan” and mixed the original Arabic text and its translation. On another track, “More love”, Offendum uses Qabbani’s voice in the background.

Other young Arab artists are also discovering the beauty and complexity of classic and modern Arabic romantic poetry.

Saudi artists Abdulrahman Mohammed and Mohab Omer have become known throughout the region for their poetry-based songs.

Thanks to artists such as Mohammed and Omer, young Arabs were able to find a connection between their culture and classic literature through music and especially through their hearts.

