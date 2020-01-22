Saudi Arabia denies report that Amazon chief phone was hacked by crown princes - US news

advertisement

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that a media report that the kingdom was behind the hacking of the cellphone by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., was “absurd”.

The billionaire’s phone was hacked in 2018 after a WhatsApp message was sent from Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal account, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

It is believed that the encrypted message from the crown prince’s number contained a malicious file that infiltrated the phone used by Bezos and extracted large amounts of data within a few hours.

“Recent media reports suggesting the kingdom is behind hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We are calling on the allegations to be investigated so that we can find out all the facts,” the US embassy said in a message on Twitter.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the Amazon chief and the Saudi government had deteriorated since the beginning of last year after he hinted at Saudi Arabia’s displeasure when the Bezos Washington Post reported the murder of his columnist and Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bezos’ chief of security said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and received private information from it, including text messages between him and a former television host who was associated with Bezos, according to the tabloid National Enquirer.

Saudi Arabia had said it had nothing to do with reporting.

