Saudi Arabia denies case of corona virus infection

A branch of the Saudi health ministry said Thursday that there were no coronavirus cases in the kingdom and denied previous reports from an infected resident.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Minister said that an Indian nurse working in a hospital in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been infected with the corona virus and is being treated in the midst of an outbreak that killed at least 18 people in China.

But the Saudi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a tweet that there have been no cases of the new corona virus so far.

Another statement from the Saudi health ministry said the case mentioned in the Indian minister’s tweet was related to an infection with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and was pending.

“The ministry has taken all precautionary measures to address this global problem and is in close coordination with all entities involved,” the statement added.

The kingdom said on Wednesday that it would start screening passengers arriving from China and taking other preventive measures following the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus, which can pass from person to person, has been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, and is concerned about its spread through international air travel. More than 630 people are infected, mainly in China, but cases have been discovered as far as the United States.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, Qatar and Bahrain called on their citizens in China to be cautious about the virus, the state news agency reported Thursday.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said thermal cameras were being added at border crossings so that passengers arriving from countries with coronavirus could be thermally screened, according to the state news agency.

