Saturday events

Ukiah Library Free Technical Help: Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Better Anonymous: Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah. Free event.

Fort Bragg library: Children’s craft time every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel St. Children of all ages can come to the library to take home handicrafts. 964-2020.

Ukiah Chess Club: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farmers Market (Alex Thomas Plaza) in State and Clay streets. All levels are welcome for open play or training. Contact Chad, 671-6330.

Drop-in knitting circle: Every Saturday at 2:20 p.m. in the Willits Library. There will be experienced knitters who will help with problems and teach knitting. Bring your own projects. 459-5908.

alanon: Family and friends of alcoholics. Meet at 10:30 am on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave .; 463-2670.

Adult children of alcoholics: Meet Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave. 621-2135.