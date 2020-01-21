Saturday Update: For more information on personnel changes, Braden Galloway's return

advertisement

Head coach Dabo Swinney meets with his staff before training on Friday

CLEMSON –

Tyler Grisham has a pipe and another member of the 10-strong staff will take over the recruitment tasks

Brandon Streeter takes on a new role. Welcome to bowl training in Clemson.

No. 3 Clemson held its first bowl training at the Poe Indoor Facility on Friday afternoon. The tigers usually practice outdoors, but heavy rain in the area forced the practice to be shortened indoors. The former wide receiver trainer Jeff Scott, who took over the job as head coach at USF, was missing. Scott will be coaching the Tigers at the College Football Playoff, but will miss the early part of the bowl training as he tries to position his staff.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met the media after training and was asked if other Clemson employees would go with Scott.

“Oh, I don’t know. Hopefully there is an opportunity for some young people to get a chance with him,” said Swinney. “I’ll let (Scott) find out. If he wants my opinion, I will.” will give it to him. ”

“I assume that he will be fine.”

Swinney said he used the compressed calendar to instruct his players to visit the weight room a few times during the week. The players came in every day to lift.

“We wanted them to have two 30-minute sessions at any time of the week, but man, they were a bunch here,” said Swinney. “Coach Joey Batson) was very encouraged … He said it was almost like the off-season as it came this week. There was a lot of energy and focus.”

The Tigers have not played or trained since defeating Virginia in the ACC championship game last Saturday, so training on Friday was limited.

“I think we’re off to a good start,” said Swinney. “Today it was just a matter of going back to the field and removing the rust a little. It doesn’t take long for something to get rusty. Four days when you don’t have to run around and control your insult or defense. So get them back in and get some of the installation up and running. “

Clemson has been in college football playoffs for the past four seasons and has had three weeks to prepare for the semi-finals. However, with regular time deeper into December, the Tigers only have two weeks to prepare for the state of Ohio.

“It’s a very different calendar and it’s a very compressed time, but it’s the same for everyone,” said Swinney. “Everyone has exactly the same calendar. So we have a good plan and, as always, we believe in how we prepare.

“It’s kind of a return to the basics. It’s the basics and techniques of what you do. It works on Clemson and then installation and Ohio State and then player development. We take the time to work on what we call our joint venture. Just give them some attention. Give them guidance. Give them some work that everyone is out of the way and use the exercises they get to coach only these guys. ”

The new wide receiver trainer Tyler Grisham played a pipe for the first time.

“He spoke to me for 22 years, however long I’ve known him,” said Swinney. “So, 22 years of interview, and he’s just a special, special young man.” We do exactly that. We develop and you develop your employees the way you develop your players. It’s just a great opportunity. The same thing that he brought to the table as a player is brought to the table as a coach. He’s tough, he’s tough, he’s smart, he’s a winner. “

When Scott’s departure, Tony Elliott will be the only offensive coordinator.

“Tony will be the coordinator. We will likely postpone some tasks and likely change some of the titles in our staff, but Tony will be the offensive coordinator, ”said Swinney. “Brandon (Streeter) also did a great job. (He will) be more likely the coordinator of the passing game. (We will) probably transfer his title as a recruiting coordinator to another employee. So we have a good plan for all that stuff and a great group of people here. Once we do this, everything will be done. “

With Brad Scott’s departure, Swinney is also looking for a new director for player development. That role seems to belong to Kyle Richardson, a senior offensive assistant who worked for Brad Scott all week. Swinney hopes Richardson will take on the role full-time.

“Kyle Richardson did a great job standing up for Brad, taking on that role, and helping us navigate,” said Swinney. “Brad’s role is critical and he does a lot of things here, especially in the recruitment process, and Kyle has a great grasp of all of that. He did a great job. That’s what I hope happens (Richardson takes over full time). It’s a tough job. It is a job that you have to do as a trainer to be able to do it. We have to go through the processes. Nobody is done yet, but hopefully we can do a few things. “

Swinney told TigerNet that the next logical step was to make Streeter the passport coordinator.

“I think he deserved this promotion if you like,” said Swinney. “Tony will run the shop. He will be the coordinator and he deserves it. Streeter did a good job as a recruiting coordinator. Tony is busy running back and Brandon deserves this next step. He’s with the quarterbacks and receivers every day and it’s the right transition to where we are. He will be excellent in this role and share the role of recruiting coordinator with other employees. “

On the reinstatement of Braden Galloway

“I assume that he will be fine. I went. It feels like we played the ACC championship two weeks ago. It was a blur. I haven’t met Dan Radakovich about it, but I hope he is and we practice as if he is. I don’t know how the hiring process works – that’s not on my track. Hopefully we will know in a day or so.

“It is a different matter if the balls are live and the intensity is at a different level. He practiced every day and got ground up by Brent Venables every day. A million repetitions, they go very quickly on the Scout O. So he’s in great shape and has done all the individual exercises. He caught a million balls. So it’s not that he was on the side and now we’re going to chase him out of there. He played soccer all autumn. We all worked together to give him a few repetitions. It’s good to have him out there again. “

