Saturday events

Ukiah Library Free technical assistance: On Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Overeaters Anonymous: On Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah. Free event.

Fort Bragg library: Kid’s Craft Time every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., at the Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel St. Kids of all ages can come to the library for a craft to take home. 964-2020.

Ukiah chess club: Every Saturday from 9 AM to noon at the Farmers Market (Alex Thomas Plaza) in the State and Clay streets. All players are welcome for open play or coaching. Contact Chad, 671-6330.

Drop-In Knitting Circle: Every Saturday at 2.20 p.m. in Willits Library. There will be expert knitters to help with any problems and learn how to knit. Bring your own projects to work on. 459-5908.

alanone: Family and friends of alcoholics. Meet at 10.30 am on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave.; 463-2670.

Adult children of alcoholics: Meet on Saturday from 9 am to 10:15 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave. 621-2135.

