POLICE REPORTS

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report anonymous crime information.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North State Street at 7:30 PM on January 19 and arrested Joshua W. Nelson, 34, of Florida, on suspicion of drunk driving. He was quoted and released.

TRAFFIC LIGHT IS NOT WORKING PROPERLY: Caller at 10:46 a.m. January 19 reported that the traffic light at the South Orchard Avenue and East Perkins Street intersections was ‘not cycling properly’.

UNWANTED TOPIC: Caller in the library on North Main Street reported at 3:40 PM. January 19 that a man who should not be there enters the library and the caller asked him to remind him that he is entering the grounds.

SHOPLIFTER: Caller at Lucky supermarket on East Perkins Street reported at 5:27 PM January 19th that two women, one pushing a pram, had taken a bag of chips and wanted to file charges at the store. An officer responded but did not find the suspects.

ADDITIONAL PATROLS: Caller in the 900 block of South State Street reported Monday at 6:09 AM that a man “had shocked her while she was running” and asked for additional patrols in the area during the morning hours.

SPEED VEHICLE: Caller in the 500 block of Oak Manor Drive requested additional patrols on Monday at 10:48 am for a persistent problem with a speeding vehicle; no other description than a ‘loud exhaust’.

VANDALISM: An officer responded Monday at 11:07 AM at the post office on South Orchard Avenue for a report of vandalism. The officer noted that “there was no visible damage, but transient junk left behind.”

WELL-BEING CONTROL: Caller in the 600 block of Joseph Street reported at 1:14 PM. Monday that a dog in the neighborhood “cries day and night” and asked for a welfare check. An officer responded and found the area silent; left message for follow-up. At 3:04 pm a caller asked for a welfare check of a dog that sounded injured. An officer responded and reported that the dog was fine.

THEFT: An officer contacted two people who were suspects in the 300 block of North State Street at 1:43 pm. Monday and arrested a 37-year-old Ukiah man on suspicion of theft and breaking his probationary period, and a 25-year-old Ukiah man on suspicion of theft and possession of a controlled substance. They were both quoted and released.

BURGLARY AND FRAUD: Caller in the 1100 block of Elm Street reported at 1:45 PM. Monday that a burglary and fraud had taken place. An officer recorded a report.

GUN WAVED: Caller in the 400 block of North State Street reported at 8:24 pm Monday that someone in a white Mercedes Benz ‘had swung a firearm out of the passenger window. An officer checked the area, recorded a report and gave a “Be on the lookout” advice for officer safety.

