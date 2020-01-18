advertisement

POLICE REPORTS

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report anonymous crime information.

DISPLAYED KEYS: Caller at the Forest Club on North State Street reported at 3:45 PM on January 10 that people he didn’t know took his keys because he had drunk too much. An officer responded and reported that the “pretty stunned” person would sleep late and later try to make a report.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: Caller in the 200 block of Hospital Drive reported at 04.07 am on January 10 that someone had kicked a barrier on the road, creating a traffic risk. An officer checked the area but found no danger.

advertisement

STOLEN VEHICLE: Caller in the 400 block of East Perkins Street reported at 8:43 am January 10 that a trailer and chain had been stolen. An officer recorded a report.

DOG BLOCK: Caller in the 400 block of Mendocino Drive reported at 9.48 am on January 10 that dogs were regularly out there without shelter, a large dog had been “chained for a long time” and that there was “continuous barking.” “An officer responded and reported that the dogs had food, water and shelter.

DRUG PROPERTY: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of South State Street at 9:51 PM. January 10, and arrested a 33-year-old Ukiah woman and a 26-year-old Ukiah resident for possession of controlled substances and breach of probation. They were both quoted and released.

STOLEN CHECKS: Caller at Redwood Credit Union reported at 10:25 am January 10 that checks were stolen from that location. An officer recorded a report.

POSSIBLE ANIMAL ABUSE: Caller in the 100 block of South Orchard Avenue reported at 8:41 PM. January 10 that a dog was tied up in the back of a pickup in a way that seemed offensive. An officer responded and reported that the dog was fine. At 9:23 PM, several callers reported seeing the dog in the back of the truck and declaring the incident as a possible animal abuse. The incident was declared settled earlier.

SHOTS IN FIRE: Caller in the 200 block of Observatory Avenue reported at 12:47 pm Jan. 11 heard possible shots fired. An officer checked the area and found it quiet.

ENCAMPMENT: Caller in the 500 block of Oak Manor Drive reported at 8.20 am on January 11 that people were camping in the play equipment in the park. An officer responded and the group left on request.

WITHDRAWING MOTHER’S MONEY: Caller on West Perkins Street reported at 12:58 pm Jan. 11 that his mother, after a fight, pulled a “large amount of money out of their joint account.” An officer responded and found that the account was the mother’s and the caller was advised and advised.

WELL-BEING CONTROL: Caller in the 900 block of North State Street reported at 9:38 PM January 11 that a man in the restaurant seemed “disabled without being able to come home.” An officer responded and arrested a 24-year-old Lake County man for being drunk in public. He was booked in the Mendocino County prison.

Those arrested by law enforcement officers are innocent until found guilty. People who are reported arrested can contact the Daily Journal as soon as their case is completed so that the results can be reported. Those who believe that the information is incorrect should contact the appropriate authority. In the case of those arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, all DUI cases reported by law enforcement authorities are reported by the newspaper. The Daily Journal makes no exceptions.

CORRECTIONS

The Ukiah Daily Journal reserves this space to correct errors or to clarify news articles. Errors can be reported to the editors, 468-3500.

advertisement