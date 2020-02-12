So cool! Sarah Michelle GellarThe children are our kind of people. The actress revealed her children – Charlotte [10] and Rocky [7] – with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. love to watch one of her mother’s most popular films.

“They love cruel intentions,” enthused Sarah, 42, to Entertainment Tonight. Although the film is rated R, the mother of two doesn’t mind if Charlotte and Rocky see in the film what happens to their character Kathryn Merteuil.

“We let them watch the whole time. It’s one of her favorites, ”she laughed.

Shutterstock

Sarah plays the main role in the film Reese Witherspoon. Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair, Her role in the film helped her win one MTV Movie Award 2000 for best female performance and another for best kiss when she smooched Selma, 47, on the screen.

Needless to say, cruel intentions have been a big part of Sarah’s career, but we’ll never forget when she played a demon-killing heroine in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “For me, the beauty of the show was insanity and the horrors of high school that literally manifested horrors,” she previously revealed to The Wrap.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran from 1997 to 2003, and for the show’s 20th anniversary, Sarah went to Instagram to remember the beloved series.

“20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege of getting Buffy on your TV screens for the first time,” wrote Sarah in March 2017. “In this first season, we liked to see ourselves as the little show that could. Although we knew the potential, I don’t think either of us saw the lasting impact of our show. “

Shutterstock

“As an actor, you want this role in which you can leave your mark and be remembered forever. With Buffy, I have so much more,” she added. “She is a feminist challenge for the gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the chosen one, but I was the lucky one.”

Now we are in the mood to bathe all of Sarah’s films!