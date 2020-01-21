Sarah Hyland is working on “getting the wedding body ready”

advertisement

Sarah Hyland at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Fisher / Shutterstock

Bridal Boot Camp! Sarah Hyland focuses on getting in shape before their wedding Wells Adams,

“Prepare for a secret shoot next week!” Wrote 29-year-old Hyland along with a video clip about her Instagram story on Monday, January 20.

In the video, the actress of the Modern Family and her trainer do abdominal and leg work in the Dogpound Gym in Los Angeles Austin Pohlen,

“But let’s be real,” she continued. “The ultimate goal is wedding body ready.”

Hyland, who got engaged to the Bachelorette alum on vacation in July 2019, released several more fitness videos from their Monday session, including arm lifts, squats, and butt exercises that “are so much heavier than they look.”

Sarah Hyland Courtesy of Sarah Hyland / Instagram

Born in New York, she is preparing to say goodbye to her ABC comedy family, while Modern Family finishes her 11-year run in April – in addition to preparing for the wedding.

Her colleagues are also preparing for their wedding and trying to find the perfect gift for Hyland and her 35-year-old fiance. Nolan GouldWho plays Luke Dunphy on the series has told Us Weekly exclusively that he is likely to screw it up when it comes to his gift.

“Oh, I’m the worst gift [giver] ever,” the 21-year-old actor told us on January 17. “I’ll find out what she likes and get her a gift card. Please tell me that she has a registration.”

The TV star of the wedding star, Julie BowenClaire Dunphy on the ABC show isn’t worried about a gift yet – but she’ll juggle a lot to make sure she’s present on Hyland’s big day.

“That’s me,” said Bowen, 49, exclusively in November 2019 when asked if she was excited for the wedding. “It’s the same weekend as a friend’s big birthday party in Italy that I agreed to and I wonder,” How do I do this? “But it’s me. I’ll do it.”

She added, “I’ll be on a lot of airplanes, but I’ll do it. Yes, I can’t miss Sarah’s wedding. I can’t wait to see it. It’ll be so nice.”

In September 2019, the future bride admitted that she hadn’t yet clarified all the wedding details, but she was ready to take the next step with her love.

“I think marriage matters,” Hyland told us in September when asked what she is most happy about now that she is engaged. “People – I think a lot of the mistakes people make are that they are excited to have a wedding and not a marriage.”

We spread the news in October 2017 that the actress and Bachelor in Paradise were together after the two shared a picture that disguised them as characters from Stranger Things for Halloween this year.

