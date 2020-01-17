Saracens say it is in the interest of English rugby to resolve the salary limit

advertisement

Saracens have repeated that they do everything that is “reasonably necessary” to prove that they operate within the salary limit for the current season because they are threatened with automatic relegation.

The double winners are said to be relegated to the championship at the end of the season following a summit by Premiership Rugby Limited chief executives on Tuesday in London.

Saracens docked 35 points last November and imposed a £ 5.36 million fine for breaking the £ 7 million salary limit for the past three seasons. Saracens, such as Owen Farrell, are in a relegation fight (Tess Derry / PA)

However, the patience seems to have run out of rivals for their efforts to fall within the 2019-20 campaign after they added England internationals Elliot Daly and Jack Singleton to their team in the summer.

Chief Executive Ed Griffiths chaired an emergency meeting of staff and players on the training ground of the club in Hertfordshire on Friday morning, amid continuous efforts to reduce their labor costs.

Earlier this month, Griffiths admitted that there must be wage cuts or players must be taken out of the team to meet the salary limit rules and it has been reported that £ 2 million is the amount to be found.

“Discussions continue and nothing has been finalized, but our position remains the same,” Griffiths said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“It is clearly in the interest of the competition and the English rugby that this issue is dealt with as quickly as possible and we are willing to do what is reasonably necessary to draw that line.”

Former Saracen boss Brendan Venter answered a series of questions from fans on social media and sparked the flames by claiming that the club is the victim of an “agenda” of their Premiership rivals who are determined to see them degraded.

“Timeline. Saracens are accused of breaking the cap. They dispute it and lose it. This only happens in this current season. Get a fine and points reduction. If it becomes clear that despite deduction they will not degrade this season, this becomes doubtful how could they correct this? ”Venter said on Twitter.

“They then ask for an opportunity to correct it before January 31. The clubs refuse. This is said to have legally put Saracens in the limelight this year. Admittedly with a bit of luck because of injuries but still in the cap. Now tell me there was no agenda from the start?

“The good news is that Saracens is a club with a great culture to care for people. They have taken a big knock, but in these times the character starts. See how they overcome this, keep the team together and come back stronger. Life is much more interesting with challenges. “

